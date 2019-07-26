Hattiesburg celebrates National Night Out

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The celebration continued for the 29th National Night Out in Hattiesburg. This year’s kickoff event was held at the C.E. Roy Community Center in Hattiesburg on Thursday night. The kickoff’s goal was to enhance the relationship between community leaders and residents all under one roof.
The event started at 6 p.m. and lasted until 8 p.m. The event offered food, games and music the entire night while participating in meet and greet events for the community.
The City of Hattiesburg Neighborhood Coordinator, Tonya Jordan, encouraged everyone to have a relationship with officials in their community.
“We really want to achieve an open relationship between a neighborhood in law enforcement neighborhood and city officials to let everyone know that if something is going on, you can come to this person,” said Jordan.
This event consisted of exhibitors, food, opportunities for fellowship, school supplies, car seat installation demonstrations, tours of emergency vehicles and more. The event also included a dunking booth featuring city leaders.
Future events include:
- NNO Lunch & Learn for Senior Citizens Tuesday, August 6, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Police & Fire Academy (53 Academy Drive)
- National Night Out Neighborhood PartiesTuesday, August 6, 6 – 8 p.m.All across the City of Hattiesburg
