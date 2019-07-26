13 former USM players heading to NFL camps

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – Thirteen former University Southern Miss football players are in National Football League training camps.
Undrafted free agent defensive back, Picasso Nelson Jr.., was the lone Golden Eagle from the 2018 USM squad to earn a training camp invite. He will vie for a spot in the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive backfield this summer.
Eleven different squads currently boast a USM player on their rosters, with the San Francisco 49ers (Tarvarius Moore and Nick Mullens) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Demar Dotson and Rakeem Nunez-Roches) sporting two Golden Eagles each.
A look at the list of USM alumnus heading into camp:
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.