13 former USM players heading to NFL camps
By Tim Doherty | July 26, 2019 at 4:37 PM CDT - Updated July 26 at 4:37 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – Thirteen former University Southern Miss football players are in National Football League training camps.

Undrafted free agent defensive back, Picasso Nelson Jr.., was the lone Golden Eagle from the 2018 USM squad to earn a training camp invite. He will vie for a spot in the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive backfield this summer.

Eleven different squads currently boast a USM player on their rosters, with the San Francisco 49ers (Tarvarius Moore and Nick Mullens) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Demar Dotson and Rakeem Nunez-Roches) sporting two Golden Eagles each.

A look at the list of USM alumnus heading into camp:

Name Position USM career NFL team Training camp
Cornell Armstrong Cornerback 2014-2017 Miami Dolphins Davie, Fla.
Jamie Collins Linebacker 2008-2012 New England Patriots Foxborough, Mass.
Demar Dotson Offensive tackle 2008 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tampa, Fla.
Rashod Hill Offensive tackle 2012-2015 Minnesota Vikings Eagan, Minn.
Tarvarius Moore Safety 2016-2017 San Francisco 49ers Santa Clara, Calif.
Nick Mullens Quarterback 2013-2016 San Francisco 49ers Santa Clara, Calif.
Picasso Nelson Jr. Defensive back 2014-2018 Jacksonville Jaguars Jacksonville, Fla.
Kalan Reed Cornerback 2012-2015 Seattle Seahawks Renton, Wash.
Jalen Richard Running back 2012-2015 Oakland Raiders Napa, Calif.
Rakeem Nunez-Roches Defensive tackle 2011-2014 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tampa, Fla.
Ito Smith Running back 2014-2017 Atlanta Falcons Flowery Branch, Ga.
Mike Thomas Wide receiver 2014-2015 Los Angeles Rams Irvine, Calif.
Cameron Tom Center 2013-2016 New Orleans Saints Metairie, La.

