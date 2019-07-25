WDAM’s Jessica Bowman honored by MORA

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency recognized several individuals and hospital partners at the sixth annual Spero Awards Thursday in Jackson.
The ceremony honors those who work with MORA to promote organ, eye and tissue donations to save and heal lives. Face transplant recipient Pat Hardison was the speaker for the awards ceremony.
Hardison is a former volunteer firefighter from Senatobia that was severely disfigured when a burning roof collapsed on him in 2001. He receive the most complex face transplant to date in August 2015.
Among those honored was WDAM’s own Jessica Bowman, who received the Storyteller Award for covering the story of a Hattiesburg mother meeting the 6-year-old who received her son’s kidney.
Adrian Murry’s son, Kendrick, was 25 years old when died during an accident at work. His kidney donation saved the life of Angel Solano, of Canton, who was only 3 years old when he received Kendrick’s kidney. Murry was able to meet Angel and his family in July 2018.
Murry was also recognized at the Spero Awards as Volunteer of the Year.
Other Pine Belt individuals and hospitals honored included:
- Brad Pickering, CNP, of Forrest General Hospital - Advanced Practice Nurse or Nurse Manager of the Year.
- Dr. Edward Pallerano, of Forrest General Hospital - Physician Champion of the Year.
- Gladys Wolff, MBAHA, of Forrest General Hospital - Hospital Leadership of the Year.
- Forrest General Hospital - Most Supportive Organ & Tissue Hospital.
Hospital Excellence Awards were awarded to 10 hospitals who have achieved national organ donation performance standards set by the U.S. Department of Human Health & Human Services. Among the hospitals honored was Laurel’s South Central Regional Medical Center.
The ceremony also recognized several hospitals across the state that have enrolled in the Mississippi Hospitals for Hope campaign to raise awareness for the need of organ, eye and tissue donations and increase registrations. Forrest General Hospital, Wayne General Hospital and South Central Regional Medical Center were among those honored for participating.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.