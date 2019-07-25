Pleasant today but full summer heat returns this weekend

The passing cumulus clouds will clear out Thursday evening as the sun goes down. Temperatures will ease back into the 70s and eventually into the 60s overnight. There is no threat for rain. Friday will feature a few passing clouds and a you-can’t-quite-rule-out a chance for rain. Highs will be back around 90 degrees. The humidity will be a touch higher, too, as the wind flips back around to the east. The chance for rain will be around 10 to 20 percent. This weekend, highs will be around 90 with a 20 to 30 percent chance for rain. The overall weather pattern will flip back to typical summertime weather with heat and humidity and afternoon storms.
Next week, the typical July weather for South Mississippi settles in completely. Highs will be in the low 90s with 30 to 40 percent chances for afternoon showers and storms each day. In the tropics, an area of interest highlighted by the National Hurricane Center, is now given a near-zero chance for development in the coming days. Thankfully, nothing ever really developed out there.
As we move into August, it looks like another wave in the open Atlantic may drift from the coast of Africa and hold together just enough to be worth of watching. While development isn’t anticipated at this time, since it is getting into August, it is the time of year where these waves need to be watched closely.
