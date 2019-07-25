Pleasant today but full summer heat returns this weekend

The passing cumulus clouds will clear out Thursday evening as the sun goes down. Temperatures will ease back into the 70s and eventually into the 60s overnight. There is no threat for rain. Friday will feature a few passing clouds and a you-can’t-quite-rule-out a chance for rain. Highs will be back around 90 degrees. The humidity will be a touch higher, too, as the wind flips back around to the east. The chance for rain will be around 10 to 20 percent. This weekend, highs will be around 90 with a 20 to 30 percent chance for rain. The overall weather pattern will flip back to typical summertime weather with heat and humidity and afternoon storms.