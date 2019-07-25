Man sentenced to prison for robbing Hattiesburg bank

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to prison this week for robbing a bank at gun point on July 23, 2018.
A Forrest County judge sentenced Tony Barnett, 22, to 40 years in prison with 10 years suspended on Tuesday, meaning Barnett will serve 30 years behind bars and could serve an additional 10 years if he violates the terms of probation after his release.
On June 17, a jury convicted Barnett of holding three bank employees at gunpoint as he robbed Great Southern Bank. Investigators said Barnett got away with $6,000 in cash.
District Attorney Patricia Burchell said Hattiesburg police found “bait money” on Barnett’s bed when they executed a search warrant on his home the same day as the robbery.
Barnett has been behind bars at the Forrest County Jail since his arrest. He will now be transferred to the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections to begin his prison sentence.
