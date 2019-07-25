Howard Technology Solutions hosts Buckle for Life awards

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) - Law enforcement officers from around the state were recognized in Ellisville Thursday for dedication in enforcing seat belt and child restraint laws.
For the second year, the “Buckle for Life” awards luncheon was held at Howard Technology Solutions.
It presented awards for total numbers of restraint citations issued by individual police officers, sheriff’s deputies and state troopers.
“We’re just trying to save lives and get the officers to do all they can to make sure that we can keep everybody buckled up, all the kids in their restraint seats properly,” said Joel Spellins, chief of the Sherman Police Department and law enforcement liaison for District IV of the Department of Public Safety.
“Anytime you see law enforcement, the first thing most folks think of is negative, but they are protecting our communities and making sure that our roadways are safe,” said Troy Waldrup, government/business account executive with Howard Technology Solutions and host of the awards program.
More than 220 law enforcement officers qualified for the awards.
