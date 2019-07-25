Breein Tyree Attends Chris Paul Elite Guard Camp

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WLBT) – Ole Miss Basketball senior Breein Tyree attended the Chris Paul Elite Guard Camp last weekend (July 19-21).
The leading returning scorer in the SEC (17.9 ppg), Tyree was one of the 24 guards to be invited to the prestigious camp.
“It was a great honor,” Tyree said. “CP3 (Paul) is one of the greatest point guards of all time. Getting to meet him and learn from him for three days was something that I wanted to do, and I’m glad I did it.”
Along with going through various drills, pick-up games were played to seven amongst the campers. With games starting as early as 7 a.m., Tyree was awake and ready to play. He showed off his scoring ability by scoring all 14 of his team’s points in the first two games.
Showing up to the gym ready to go was something that Tyree has learned during his time at Ole Miss, but it was reestablished by watching Paul, the nine-time NBA All-Star, in person.
“His work ethic, he was in the gym two hours before us every day working up a full sweat,” Tyree said. “He spent the whole day with us, and then even after we were done he kept working out. That just shows why he’s been in the league as long as he has, so I learned a lot based on how he carries himself. I’m going to try to emulate that.”
Along with his work ethic on the floor, Tyree took note of Paul’s leadership throughout the camp. As the lone senior on the 2019-20 Rebels, the Somerset, New Jersey, native knows that he’ll be called upon to lead the team. Learning from Paul helped prepare him for the upcoming season.
“The way he communicates, if someone didn’t understand one of the drills or concepts, I watched how he approached the guys and taught things in different ways,” Tyree said. “I’m the only senior, and we’ve got a bunch of young guys to help along, so I’ll use what he taught me and just apply it to the team.”
A First Team All-SEC guard from a season ago, Tyree enters his senior season with 1,187 points to rank 28th on the Ole Miss all-time scoring list. With one season left in a Rebel uniform, Tyree had a chance to showcase his talents as scouts from almost every NBA team were at the camp.
“It was fun, and I hope they liked what they saw,” Tyree said.
