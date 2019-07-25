Boil water advisory affects around 100 Pleasant Ridge Water Association customers

Boil water advisory affects around 100 Pleasant Ridge Water Association customers
Around 100 Pleasant Ridge Water Association customers are under a boil water advisory.
July 25, 2019 at 3:52 PM CDT - Updated July 25 at 3:52 PM

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pleasant Ridge Water Association in Laurel has issued a boil water notice because of a break in a main line. Officials with the water association said this advisory affects about 100 customers.

People living and working in the following areas should boil their water until further notice:

  • Flem Phillips Road east of Violet Drive
  • Paulding Road
  • Burnt Bridge Road
  • Pruitt Road

Customers affected by the notice should bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before drinking.

MSDH officials say you should follow these guidelines if you’re affected by a boil water advisory:

Do Not

  • Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.
  • Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.
  • Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.
  • Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.

Do

  • Wash your dishes in boiled water or use paper plates for the next few days.
  • Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.
  • Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.
  • Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.
  • Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.

Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.