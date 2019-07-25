Boil water advisory affects around 100 Pleasant Ridge Water Association customers

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pleasant Ridge Water Association in Laurel has issued a boil water notice because of a break in a main line. Officials with the water association said this advisory affects about 100 customers.
People living and working in the following areas should boil their water until further notice:
- Flem Phillips Road east of Violet Drive
- Paulding Road
- Burnt Bridge Road
- Pruitt Road
Customers affected by the notice should bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before drinking.
MSDH officials say you should follow these guidelines if you’re affected by a boil water advisory:
Do Not
- Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.
- Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.
- Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.
- Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.
Do
- Wash your dishes in boiled water or use paper plates for the next few days.
- Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.
- Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.
- Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.
- Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.