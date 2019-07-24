WDAM Investigates: Police department woes in Columbia

Kelly said he can’t say more because of legal reasons. Adding to that frustration, most recently, the city’s Board of Aldermen voted to hire an officer, who’s currently under investigation regarding his alleged involvement in a Forrest County wreck that killed two people back in January. It happened while he was a deputy with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department and resigned amid the investigation. Kelly said he and city leaders were aware of the investigation when the board voted to hire him.