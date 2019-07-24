Sheriff: Man charged after trying to hit Perry Co. deputy during chase

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect is facing two felony charges after leading Perry County deputies on a chase and trying to hit one deputy with his truck Tuesday afternoon, Sheriff Mitch Nobles said.
Gregory Lee Friend, 35, was booked into the Perry County Jail on charges of simple assault on a law enforcement officer and felony eluding around 1:43 p.m., according to jail records.
Nobles said deputies responded to a home on Corinth Church Road around 12:45 p.m. after Friend’s father reported that his son had been involved in a physical altercation with his mother. When deputies pulled up to the home, Nobles said Friend was driving away in a truck and refused to stop for deputies.
Nobles said Friend led deputies down Corinth Church Road and into Forrest County, but the pursuit never reached “extreme speed.”
According to Nobles, two Perry County deputies staged on the side of the road with spike strips after the chase entered Forrest County.
Nobles said Friend dodged the spike strips after they were deployed and tried to hit one of the roadside deputies with his truck. Nobles said the second deputy fired his service weapon into Friend’s truck at that time, and Friend finally stopped driving a short time later. Friend was then taken into custody without further incident. No injuries were reported by the deputies or Friend.
The incident is now under review by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Nobles said, which is standard procedure after a law enforcement officer is involved in a shooting.
Nobles noted Friend was the same person involved in a standoff with deputies on July 5. That standoff ended with Friend being safely taken into custody after three hours.
