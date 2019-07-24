New Learning Resource Online students graduate

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Students, parents and administrators gathered to honor those who graduated from the New Learning Resource Online program.
The program is designed to give people who had some issue that caused them to delay graduation a chance to get their diploma.
Tomekia Graves is proud of her son.
“It feels wonderful because it gives him another opportunity to realize that every obstacle you have you can always overcome," Graves said. “So, it felt good that he didn’t give up and I felt proud of him. It didn’t matter, big graduation, small graduation, it didn’t matter as long as he got it, I was just proud of him."
Teachers are excited for the students next step.
Eric Boney, Hattiesburg High School principal, commented on their work ethic.
“I see them going wherever they wanna go," Boney said. “They are legitimate high school graduates and they can do whatever they need to do if they put their minds to it and hard work, they can go anywhere they wanna go."
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.