Laurel, Collins get more than 120 donations in Blood Bowl

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - People in the Pine Belt are turning out to help their neighbors as part of WDAM and Vitalant’s annual Blood Bowl drive.
In Laurel, more than 80 people donated blood at the Cameron Center Tuesday and in Collins at Woolwine Ford, Vitalant employees say more than 40 people donated blood.
Tuesday was day two for the Blood Bowl drive, which is going on through Friday.
“There’s no substitute for blood,” said Erika Bush, donor recruitment representative. “So, a donor coming in is what saves a patient’s life. The blood on the shelf saves the patient’s life, so if you can’t make it today, please try to make to one of our donation sites.”
The Blood Bowl continues tomorrow in both Columbia and Hattiesburg.
For a complete list of locations to donate the rest of the week, click here.
