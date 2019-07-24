Jones College ignores outside noise entering fall camp

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - After a 10-2 season and first bowl win since 1998, Jones College has raised the level of excitement in Ellisville as calendars turn to August.
However, no past success or recent projections affect the Bobcats’ process in fall camp.
Coach Steve Buckley is aware his football team ranks No. 7 in the Street and Smith’s preseason poll, No. 7 in the College Football America Yearbook and No. 4 in the JC Gridiron.com preseason poll – but his team’s approach goes unchanged.
"I don't care about polls right now,” Buckley said. “I think we got a great football team ahead of us. Just getting them in a position to be successful. A national championship is not our number one goal. We want to help kids get to where they're supposed to be. We're a developmental program. We understand that, the kids buy into that and we're trying to develop them socially, academically and athletically. I think we've had 67 kids sign four-year scholarships in the last three years so it kind of speaks for itself."
A major reason for Jones College’s success athletically is a correlation of what they’ve accomplished academically. The Bobcats football team was named the NJCAA Football Academic Team of the Year with a 3.14 grade-point-average. It marked the highest GPA among 65 junior college programs.
The Bobcats open the season at Coahoma on August 29 at 7 p.m.
