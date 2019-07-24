Hattiesburg man pleads guilty to illegal firearm possession

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man pleaded guilty Tuesday to felon in possession of a firearm.
The U.S. Attorney’s office of the Southern District of Mississippi announced the plea in a Wednesday news release.
Hattiesburg Police Department officers found 28-year-old Mitchell Dewayne May Jr. in possession of a firearm during a traffic stop on Oct. 2, 2018. May had previously been convicted of armed robber in Forrest County in 2006.
May will face sentencing on Nov. 5, 2019. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
The case was part of Project EJECT, which is an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s officer in the Southern District of Mississippi to reduce violent crimes.
