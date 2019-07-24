Funeral arrangements set for retired HPD officer killed in crash

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Funeral arrangements have been set for a retired Hattiesburg police officer who was killed in a crash on Sunday, July 14.
The viewing for former Lt. John Smith Jr. is Saturday, July 27 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the Lake Terrace Convention Center (1 Convention Center Plaza) in Hattiesburg.
His funeral service will be the same day, July 27, beginning at 11 a.m.
Burial and repast will take place at Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church on Highway 42 east in Petal.
Smith retired from HPD in 1994 after serving the department for 24 years.
