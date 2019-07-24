First Alert: The taste of Fall has arrived in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Good morning everyone! We're starting your day with sunny skies and temps the mid-60s.
The cold front has passed us and it feels amazing outside. Skies will be sunny all day long with highs only reaching the mid-80s with low humidity.
Temps this evening will be in the low 80s with lows in the mid-60s.
The nice weather will continue into Thursday and Friday. Skies will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
The humidity will start to return as we go into the weekend with highs returning to the low 90s. Hit-or-miss t-storms will return early next week.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.