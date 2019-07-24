FGH among nation’s top performing hospitals for treatment of heart attack patients

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest General Hospital recently received an award recognizing it as one of the top-performing hospitals for treating heart attack patients.
The Hattiesburg hospital is one of 225 hospitals nationwide to receive the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2019.
The award recognized Forrest General’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients and signified their ability to reach an aggressive goal of treating patients to standard levels of care; as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations. Treatment guidelines include administering aspirin upon arrival and discharge, timely restoration of blood flow to the blocked artery, smoking cessation counseling and cardiac rehabilitation, among others.
According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), an estimate of over 700,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year.
To receive the award, the hospital demonstrated sustained achievement in the Chest Pain – MI Registry for eight consecutive quarters and performed at top-level standards for certain performance measures.
“It is a great honor to be part of a team at Forrest General that is consistently recognized for its excellence, particularly when that recognition comes from a prestigious organization like the American College of Cardiology,” said Thad Waites, MD, MACC, cardiologist at Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest General Hospital. “Because these awards have such rigorous criteria, this indicates that we provide a high level of care to our community.”
“As a Platinum Performance Award recipient, Forrest General has established itself as a leader in setting the national standard for improving quality of care in patients with acute myocardial infarction,” said Michael C. Kontos, MD, FACC, chair of the NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Steering Subcommittee, Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center. “By meeting the award requirements set forth in the registry, Forrest General has demonstrated a commitment to providing reliable, comprehensive treatment for heart attack patients based on current clinical guideline recommendations.”
This is the fifth straight year Forrest General received the award.
