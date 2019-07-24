Escaped inmate captured in Perry County

Escaped inmate captured in Perry County
MDOC officials said Corey Alred was captured around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. (Source: Mississippi Department of Corrections)
By Chris Thies | July 24, 2019 at 1:29 PM CDT - Updated July 24 at 1:48 PM

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The state inmate who escaped from a work detail in Perry County on Tuesday is now back in custody.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Corrections said Corey Alred was captured around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday between Runnelstown and Richton near Wendell Road.

According to MDOC, Alred, 39, was serving a nine-year sentence at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Greene County for burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, embezzlement and residential burglary.

