Escaped inmate captured in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The state inmate who escaped from a work detail in Perry County on Tuesday is now back in custody.
Officials with the Mississippi Department of Corrections said Corey Alred was captured around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday between Runnelstown and Richton near Wendell Road.
According to MDOC, Alred, 39, was serving a nine-year sentence at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Greene County for burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, embezzlement and residential burglary.
