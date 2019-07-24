Emergency response training happening at Petal Upper Elementary

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District Police Department is conducting crisis training exercises that will prepare officers to respond in the event of an active shooter or other emergency situation.
District Police Chief Gavin Guy said the training scenarios will be happening at Petal Upper Elementary School on Wednesday morning and several emergency response agencies will be involved.
Guy said there will be a heavy police presence at the school, road closings and mock calls over emergency channels to make the scenarios appear as real as possible.
Guy wants members of the public to be aware of the exercise and not react as the planned scenarios are ongoing.
