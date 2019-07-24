Camp Shelby proposes new machine gun range in floodplain

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Camp Shelby Joint Force Training Center announced its hopes of constructing a Multipurpose Machine Gun Range on an existing range in order to meet training requirements for national defense.
The plan calls for constructing the range in a floodplain that could be prone to flooding every 100 years, according to a Camp Shelby news release. Officials at Camp Shelby said it was determined that there is no practicable alternative to constructing the proposed range within the 100-year floodplain of Poplar Creek in Forrest County.
The range would feature 80 stationary infantry targets, 20 moving infantry target emplacements, 20 stationary armory targets with 10 firing lanes. The targets are fully automated.
Using available data, the architect and engineer included flood mitigation measures in the design that protect the range from a 100-year flood, according to Camp Shelby.
Camp Shelby said the design has been reviewed by the Forrest County Mississippi Senior Planner for development and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, though the county and MEME deferred permitting to FEMA due to it being a federal action on federally owned lands.
