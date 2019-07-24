Al Jefferson returns to Prentiss, hosts 11th annual camp

PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - It was 15 years ago that Al Jefferson stepped onto Prentiss High School’s court – in front of family and friends – to announce he would bypass college and enter the NBA Draft.
Jefferson stood on that same court Monday – passing down his 14 seasons of NBA knowledge to the next generation of Prentiss stars.
The former first-round draft pick of the Boston Celtics retired from the NBA last season. After a few months of professional basketball in China and a summer stint with the “Big 3,” Jefferson is happy to return home to host the 11th annual “Big Al” basketball camp at his alma mater.
“To be able to make it out of this small town and to be able to give back and let the next kid know they can do the same thing, no matter what it is,” Jefferson said. “It doesn’t have to be NBA or NFL or whatever, sports at all. It can be anything. Just to let them know that no matter where you’re from, you can be whatever you want to be if you put your mind to it.”
