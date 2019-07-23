William Carey School of Pharmacy granted ‘Candidate’ accreditation status

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The William Carey University School of Pharmacy is one step closer to being fully accredited.
The school was granted “Candidate” status by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education. This is the second step in a three-step process that will be finalized after the inaugural class graduates.
WCU’s first pharmacy students were admitted in July 2018 and will graduate with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree in May 2021.
“I am extremely pleased that we were able to achieve the next level of accreditation – ‘Candidate’ status,” said Dr. Michael Malloy, dean of the WCU School of Pharmacy. “The faculty, staff, students, the community and the university have done an excellent job in creating a quality program that allows us to be on schedule to earn full accreditation and serve the needs of the Gulf Coast and entire state of Mississippi.”
The School of Pharmacy is located near Biloxi on WCU’s Tradition campus.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.