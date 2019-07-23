State inmate escapes work detail in Perry Co.

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Mississippi Department of Corrections inmate escaped from a work detail Tuesday afternoon in Perry County.
MDOC officials are asking the public to be on the lookout for 39-year-old Corey Alred. Alred was reportedly last seen off State Route 42 west of Richton.
According to MDOC, Alred is serving a nine-year sentence for burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, embezzlement and residential burglary.
If you see Alred, you’re asked to contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
