MSDH hosting walk-in immunization clinics in Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Health is hosting special school registration immunization clinics for adolescents across the state.
The clinics will be hosted at several county health departments statewide from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for ages 10-17 on various dates.
No appointment is necessary. Clinic dates and locations for the departments in the Pine Belt for July 22 through July 26 are as followed:
- Tuesday, July 23 Jefferson Davis County Health Department, 1185-A Frontage Road, Prentiss
- Wednesday, July 24 Wayne County Health Department, 1100-A Cedar Street, Waynesboro
- Thursday, July 25 Jasper County Health Department, 2761 Hwy 15, Bay Springs
- Thursday, July 25 Jones County Health Department, 5168 Old Hwy 11, Ellisville
- Thursday, July 25 Forrest County Health Department, 5008 Old Hwy 42, Hattiesburg
- Friday, July 26 Jones County Health Department, 5168 Old Hwy 11, Ellisville
- Friday, July 26 Forrest County Health Department, 5008 Old Hwy 42, Hattiesburg
- Friday, July 26 Covington County Health Department 600 South Arrington, Collins
MSDH will have additional nursing staff available to help the process move quickly and efficiently. Parents are asked to bring a copy of their child’s immunization record.
Mississippi state law requires children to be immunized against childhood diseases to enter public or private school, Head Start or daycare.
MSDH said there are required vaccinations for first-time school entry in Mississippi as well as a requirement for students entering 7th grade.
For a full schedule of upcoming clinics, click here.
For more information on immunization requirements or medical exemptions for school entry, click here.
