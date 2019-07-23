Man charged with meth possession after traffic check point in Perry Co.

Phillip Geoffrey was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent while in possession of a firearm. (Source: Perry County Sheriff's Office)
July 22, 2019 at 9:00 PM CDT - Updated July 22 at 9:00 PM

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office charged a man with methamphetamine possession after a driver license check point Sunday afternoon.

Deputies stopped a vehicle on Janice Brooklyn Road and Marc Williams Road. arrested the driver.

Phillip Geoffrey, 41, was arrested after deputies seized approximately 17 grams of crystal meth.

Perry County deputies seized approximately 17 grams of crystal meth.

Geoffrey was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent and while in possession of a firearm.

