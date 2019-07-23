Man charged with meth possession after traffic check point in Perry Co.

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office charged a man with methamphetamine possession after a driver license check point Sunday afternoon.
Deputies stopped a vehicle on Janice Brooklyn Road and Marc Williams Road. arrested the driver.
Phillip Geoffrey, 41, was arrested after deputies seized approximately 17 grams of crystal meth.
Geoffrey was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent and while in possession of a firearm.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.