Hattiesburg announces sewer upgrades for Tuscan Avenue

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuscan Avenue around William Carey University is getting some sewer upgrades.
The construction will include a completely new PVC pipe along Tuscan Avenue.
The city of Hattiesburg announced Tuesday that the $450,000 project is expected to begin within the next few days and will last until the end of the year. The project includes replacing much of the Tuscan Avenue sewer line and one block of Penton Street sewer line.
Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado spoke about the implications.
“Long term, it lets us know that we will have a healthy, fully operational sewer system that will not break down the way some of these old ones have done in the past," Delgado said. “Our residents can have the type of sewer system they deserve and that they’re paying for.”
The city said imaging from a robotic closed circuit camera showed structural defects that included cracks and misaligned joints in the area.
“We continue to make strides in responsibly addressing infrastructure needs across the city, and we push ourselves to ensure that every neighborhood sees progress,” Barker said.
A section of sewer line from Tuscan Avenue from Penton Street to Cedar Street was able to be repaired, increasing the lifespan of the line by 30-40 years, according to the city.
From Cedar Street down, as it dead-ends past Edwards Street, will have to be replaced. After installation, the sewer trench must be allowed to settle for several months. Once completed, all of Tuscan Avenue will be repaved.
"Being proactive in taking care of the sewer line underneath Tuscan Avenue before we pave the actual road will ensure the long-term quality of this important thoroughfare,” Barker said.
Residents in the area will receive letters in the mail this week to let them know the timeline of events and other information.
