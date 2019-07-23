First Alert: Grab your raincoat; scattered t-storms likely today

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Good morning everyone! We're starting your day with mostly cloudy skies and temps mid-70s. Grab your raincoat as you head out the door because we will see scattered t-storms this morning and afternoon across the Pine Belt as a are summertime cold front will swing through the area.
The rain will hold our high down into the mid-80s. Showers will taper off after sunset. Temps this evening will be in the low 80s with lows in the mid-60s.
That cold front will give us cooler temperatures and low humidity. This will make it feel like more like September than July. Skies will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s Wednesday through Friday.
The humidity will start to return as we go into the weekend with highs returning to the low 90s. Hit-or-miss t-storms will return early next week.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.