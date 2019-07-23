City of Laurel ready to win Blood Bowl Bash

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee is not only the leader of the city, but he is the leader of the Blood Bowl Bash champions!
The City of Laurel garners the most units of blood every year for the annual Blood Bowl Bash.
Magee said he expects this year’s sixth annual Blood Bowl Bash to be no different.
So why does Laurel win the competition every year? Magee believes he knows why.
“Laurel is generous and we know that the giving of blood saves lives," Magee said. “All of us can’t be doctors and save lives, but we can save lives from giving blood. And so, we make it a big thing in the City of Laurel every year.”
Magee said winning is great, but Laurel’s real thrill is beating the city south of I-59.
“We want to beat Hattiesburg," Magee said. “If we don’t beat anybody else, we want to beat Hattiesburg. Even though we can’t get the Brown Jug back from them, it doesn’t seem, but we can win the blood bowl.”
Putting the fun competition aside, Magee said the people of Laurel are big-hearted and know when they give blood, they are helping their fellow man.
So, he has this to say to the good people of Laurel:
“Come out to the Blood Bowl at the Cameron Center on the 23rd of July and... let’s beat Hattiesburg!”
