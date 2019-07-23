Camp Shelby environmentalist gets top award from Sec. of Defense

JACKSON, MS (WDAM) - An environmentalist at Camp Shelby has gotten a top award from the U.S. Secretary of Defense.
In a ceremony at the Joint Force Headquarters in Jackson Tuesday, Rita McCarty received the first place environmental award for cultural resources management.
That award honors service members and civilians for conservation and pollution control efforts.
McCarty manages the state’s first cultural resources center at Camp Shelby and works with students from the University of Southern Mississippi to curate and study historical artifacts collected at the post.
