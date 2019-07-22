Wayne County School District facing financial troubles

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Hard times lay ahead for the Wayne County School District.
School officials said the district is facing a financial crisis after they were notified last month that Sixteenth Section loan payments haven’t been paid since 2015.
While there will be some belt-tightening that will take place, Superintendent Bobby Jones assured the public that the kids will always come first.
“The two things that I have told my staff that’s working on this problem right now, two things we will not compromise: number one is the safety of the students and number two is the education of the students, and we will do everything we can to make sure those two things are met," Jones said. "I want to reassure the public that these children will be educated properly, and they will be looked at and kept safe.”
School officials are leaning on other school districts in the area that have faced similar problems to help them overcome the challenges.
