Vigil held for Hattiesburg grocery store owner shot, killed during robbery

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A community in Hattiesburg came together on Sunday night to remember the life of beloved store owner 59-year-old Lisa Nguyen.
Nguyen is the victim from Saturday evening’s robbery-shooting at Steelman Grocery, according to the Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict.
Hattiesburg police officers responded to the incident on Eastside Avenue just before 6 p.m.
A vigil was held at the grocery store. Flowers, balloons, and candles covered the front of the store. Those at the vigil said they are hurt by the recent violence.
“It wasn’t fair," said Tina White. "It wasn’t right. The violence must stop. It must stop really. This took hold of everyone in the community.’'
“This couldn’t have been anyone from around here," said Saraa Allan. "These people are too good to people. I say it couldn’t have been anyone from around here.”
Right now, Nguyen’s cause of death is not being released, pending autopsy results.
