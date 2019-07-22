USM’s Clopton named to Rimington Watch List

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ University of Southern Miss sophomore Trace Clopton was among the 80 Division I centers placed on the Rimington Trophy preseason Watch List released Friday afternoon.
The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I College Football.
Dave Rimington, the award's namesake, was a consensus first-team All-America center at the University of Nebraska in 1981 and 1982. During that same span, Rimington became the Outland Trophy's only two-time winner as the nation's finest college interior lineman.
Since its inception, the 17-year old Rimington Award has raised more than $4.2 million for the Boomer Esiason Foundation, which is committed to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis.
Clopton graduated early from Brookhaven High School and took part in USM’s 2019 spring practice.
By the end of the five weeks, he had ascended to the top of the depth chart and was in the starting lineup for much of the 2019 football season.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.