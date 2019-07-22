Suspect in deadly Brookhaven home invasion carjacks two, crashes stolen county truck; Possibly headed to Jackson

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Law enforcement officials say a suspect in a deadly home invasion in Brookhaven forced his 17-year-old girlfriend to drive him to Jackson before attempting to steal someone’s car, stealing a county truck, and carjacking a good Samaritan.
According to Chief Collins with Brookhaven Police Department, late Sunday night, Shawan “Dodie” Allen went to Crystal Springs to see his 17-year-old girlfriend and forced her to drive him to Jackson
She was driving erratically and an off duty Copiah Co. agent spotted them. The car accelerated when he got behind them.
Allen then jumped out of the car and ran away.
Next, Allen approached a home and demanded the keys to their car. The homeowner didn’t know where their keys were so Allen ran into the woods.
Homeowner called police and search took place in the woods around the home. Crystal Springs Police Department, MHP, Brookhaven, dogs all helped with the search. According to Collins, the search ended around 2 a.m.
Copiah County Sheriff Harold Jones said Allen then stole a county truck just south of Crystal Springs on Highway 51 sometime overnight Sunday.
Allen was just north of Wesson on Highway 51 when he crashed the truck.
A good Samaritan stopped to help him and the suspect pointed a gun in his face and stole his car.
The suspect got away in a gray 2018 Ford Fusion with a Louisiana tag: 417 BKS.
The good Samaritan was not injured and taken home after the incident.
Authorities believe he may be headed to Jackson.
Allen is wanted for capital murder in a deadly home invasion in Brookhaven.
A woman and her boyfriend got an alert that someone was breaking into their Mason Road home. When the couple arrived, the intruders were still inside the home.
The 21-year-old woman was shot and killed.
Sheriff Jones said the suspect is armed and if anyone sees the car, do not approach it - call authorities.
