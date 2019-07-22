Miss Hospitality competition officially kicks off

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It's competition week for 43 young women.
A press conference was held Monday to preview the week leading up to the 2019 Mississippi Miss Hospitality Competition.
"It’s our 70th year, it’s our platinum jubilee, they will serve as the goodwill ambassador for tourism and economic development for the state,” said executive director Marlo Dorsey.
This year’s winner will also get the chance to walk the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy awards, promoting Mississippi.
The week consists of community service projects, special luncheons and lots of rehearsing.
More than $100,000 in scholarships will be awarded during this competition.
“You grow so much,” said Charlise Hicks, Green County’s Miss Hospitality. “You gain confidence, interview skills, communication skills, public speaking skills and I just think that it’s a great way for girls to improve themselves.”
“It’s very inspiring and challenging,” said Abbie Rose Gamble, Booneville’s Miss Hospitality. “Not just getting on stage and walking in a dress, but it really focuses in on who you are as a person. I know I’ve grown a lot practicing,”
"It teaches you skills that you won't learn anywhere else,” said Ariana Craft, Hattiesburg’s Miss Hospitality, “It teaches you communication skills and how to talk to other people. It's more than a pageant. It's not about how pretty you are."
The Miss Hospitality organization is doing something very special to honor Starkville Miss Hospitality Lake Little, who died after a plane crash in Oxford on July 6.
This year, the spirit of Miss Hospitality award will be given out as the Lake Little spirit of Miss Hospitality award in her honor.
Each contestant will also be wearing a wings pin with #flyhighlakelittle engraved on it on their sash.
The following contestants will be representing the Pine Belt:
- COLUMBIA: Asia Montgomery
- COVINGTON COUNTY: Larsen Sanford
- ELLISVILLE: Jessie Tisdale
- GREENE COUNTY: Charlsie Hicks
- HATTIESBURG: Ariana Craft
- JONES COUNTY: Kathryn Jordan
- LAMAR COUNTY: Blakeley Baudoin
- LAUREL: Marcie Napier
- LEAKESVILLE: Dariyel Johnson
- PEARL RIVER COUNTY: Sadie Hubbard
- PERRY COUNTY: Mallori Johnna Dykes
- PETAL: Annaleigh Buckley
- STONE COUNTY: Natalie Breland
- WAYNE COUNTY: Layne Boykin
