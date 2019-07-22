MDE updates teacher pay raise total

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Education has raised the total number of teachers and teacher assistants that are eligible for a state-funded pay raise.
MDE said in a news release that 40,991 teachers and assistants are eligible for the $1,500 pay increase approved by the legislature, which is an increase to the original estimate of 31,157. The additional cost of the pay increase after the update is $18.5 million, according to MDE.
A review of the original cost estimate revealed that there were additional state-funded teaching positions that were not captured in the Mississippi Student Information System. MDE then began working with school districts across the state to identify and verify all eligible positions.
“This is the most comprehensive pay raise the Legislature has approved and is intended to provide Mississippi educators with a well-deserved raise,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education.
MDE said the total cost of the pay increases and associated fringe benefits is $76.9 million.
