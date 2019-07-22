First Alert: Grab your rain gear, more scattered t-storms possible today

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Good morning everyone! We’re starting your day with partly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 70s. Grab your raincoat as you head out the door because we will see more scattered t-storms this afternoon across the Pine Belt.
The rain will hold our high down into the upper 80s. Showers will taper off after sunset. Temps this evening will be in the low 80s with lows in the low 70s.
A rare summertime cold front will swing through the area tomorrow giving us a good chance of t-storms. Highs will be in the low 80s with lows in the mid-60s.
That cold front will give us cooler temperatures and low humidity. Skies will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s Wednesday through Friday.
The humidity will start to return as we go into the weekend with highs returning to the low 90s.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.