Driver of Altima located, HPD seek public’s help in solving deadly armed robbery

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The driver of a vehicle believed to have information involving the shooting death of a Hattiesburg grocery store owner has been located, according to Hattiesburg police.
Lisa Nguyen, owner of Steelman Grocery in Hattiesburg, was killed during an armed robbery on Saturday, July 20.
Police responded to the incident on Eastside Avenue, just before 6 p.m. Nguyen was taken to a local hospital where she late died from her injuries.
Police thanked the community for its help in finding the vehicle and continue to ask for the public’s help in the investigation.
“The Altima and driver has been located, police said in a news release. "We would like to thank the public for their help in the ongoing investigation. We continue to ask that anyone with any information regarding the incident, to please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.”
