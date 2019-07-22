Community reacts to the death of Lisa Nguyen

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Lisa Nguyen, owner of Steelman Grocery, was shot and killed during an armed robbery at Steelman Grocery on Sunday around 5 p.m.
No arrests have been made and Hattiesburg police are actively investigating.
Nguyen was 59 years old and had a big impact on the community around her.
Those who knew her recall times when she gave them a free drink with their order or let their kid pick out a candy.
Vonceile Norman remembers her as a kind store owner.
“She was the sweetest person that anyone could ever meet, why someone would want to do this I have no idea," said Norman.
Courtney Atkins has been going to Steelman Grocery since she was a kid.
“The main way that it will affect us is Mrs. Lisa was always kind to us, everybody,” said Atkins.
Mayor Toby Barker spoke about the impact that the community can have when responding to these tragedies.
“I think events like that cause you to stop and wonder why, even if they’re rare events, why such evil exists and why people would place so little value on life," Barker said. “But at the same time, I think it calls us together as a community because what happens in one part of Hattiesburg affects all of us. It calls us together to figure out what can we offer in terms of information to get these people behind bars.”
