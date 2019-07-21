Police ask for public’s help in solving deadly armed robbery at Hattiesburg grocery store

Investigators believe the driver of this Nissan Altima could have information about the armed robbery-shooting that happened Saturday evening on Eastside Avenue at Steelman Grocery. (Source: Metro Crime Stoppers)
By Jayson Burnett | July 21, 2019 at 4:51 PM CDT - Updated July 21 at 4:51 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver of a vehicle believed to have information involving a 59-year-old woman who was shot and killed at a grocery store.

Investigators believe the driver of the Nissan Altima pictured below could have information about the armed robbery-shooting that happened Saturday evening on Eastside Avenue at Steelman Grocery:

Call Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867) or www.p3tips.com/364. Remember, you can remain anonymous and receive a reward for your information.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information regarding this incident.

If you have any information, contact Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-7867 or Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900. You can also submit a tip online here.

