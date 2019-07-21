Police ask for public’s help in solving deadly armed robbery at Hattiesburg grocery store

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver of a vehicle believed to have information involving a 59-year-old woman who was shot and killed at a grocery store.
Investigators believe the driver of the Nissan Altima pictured below could have information about the armed robbery-shooting that happened Saturday evening on Eastside Avenue at Steelman Grocery:
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information regarding this incident.
If you have any information, contact Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-7867 or Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900. You can also submit a tip online here.
