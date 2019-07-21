Mize festival attendees remember 50th anniversary of Apollo 11

MIZE, MS (WDAM) - Some people who attended the 41st annual Mississippi Watermelon Festival in Mize Saturday took some time to reflect on the 50th anniversary of the NASA’s Apollo 11 mission.
That flight to the moon left on July 16, 1969 and landed on the moon’s Sea of Tranquility on July 20.
A few hours later, NASA astronaut Neil Armstrong became the first person to ever set foot on the lunar surface.
“I remember when they landed on the moon, Armstrong got out and he said, ‘(That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind),'” said Jerry Hancock of Smith County.
“As a kid, you didn’t think much about it, but now that you’re seeing things from back then to now, there’s a lot of difference,” said Rose Hendry, of Bay Springs.
“I watched that on TV, watched every minute of it," said Keith Hendry, also of Bay Springs. “It’s still an incredible accomplishment.”
“It’s just a testament of what man can do if he puts his mind to it, he can accomplish anything,” said Dan Henley, of Harrisville.
The Apollo 11 mission lasted eight days.
