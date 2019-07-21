Hattiesburg police investigating armed robbery, shooting at grocery store

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are investigating a Saturday evening armed robbery and shooting at a grocery store.
HPD spokesperson Ryan Moore said police responded to the incident at Eastside Avenue at Steelman Grocery just before 6 p.m.
Police said one person was taken from the scene to a local hospital.
No further details were available.
Moore said the investigation is ongoing at this time. If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
