Hattiesburg police investigating armed robbery, shooting at grocery store

Hattiesburg police investigating armed robbery, shooting at grocery store
Police said one person was taken from the scene to a local hospital. (Source: WDAM)
July 20, 2019 at 8:00 PM CDT - Updated July 20 at 8:01 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are investigating a Saturday evening armed robbery and shooting at a grocery store.

HPD spokesperson Ryan Moore said police responded to the incident at Eastside Avenue at Steelman Grocery just before 6 p.m.

INFORMATION NEEDED: On Saturday, July 20, 2019, Hattiesburg Police responded to a report of an armed robbery and...

Posted by Hattiesburg Police Department (Official) on Saturday, July 20, 2019

Police said one person was taken from the scene to a local hospital.

No further details were available.

Moore said the investigation is ongoing at this time. If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.