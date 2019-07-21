Hattiesburg man charged with murder

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ A 31-year-old Hattiesburg man has been charged with first-degree murder after an early-morning shooting Sunday left one dead.
Billy Lester was arrested after police responded to what they described as a “domestic incident” in the 400 block of Martin Luther Avenue about 3:40 a.m. Sunday.
Hattiesburg police discovered a female dead from an apparent gunshot wound in a nearby vacant lot, and Lester was taken into custody across the street in the 100 block of Ruby Avenue.
According to Hattiesburg police, Lester had been in a relationship with the victim.
The name of the victim has not been released.
