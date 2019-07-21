First Alert: Sunday forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Look for the rain to end early tonight then skies becoming partly cloudy with lows around 71.
Monday looks to be partly cloudy with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon with highs around 91. The chance for rain is 60 percent.
As a cold front approach on Tuesday expect showers and thunderstorms to become likely with highs in the mid-80s. After the front passes to look for clear skies Tuesday night with lows in the mid-60s.
Wednesday and Thursday look dry with highs in the mid-80s on Wednesday and in the upper 80s on Thursday. Lows will be in the mid-60s both mornings.
A 30 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms returns on Friday with highs in the upper 80s and lows around 70.
For Saturday and Sunday expect partly cloudy skies with a 50 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s and lows around 70.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.