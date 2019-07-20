Stringer 2019 Football Schedule

|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time
|8/22 (Thursday)
|Bay Springs
|Bay Springs
|7 p.m.
|8/30
|Clarkdale
|Stringer
|7 p.m.
|9/6
|Enterprise
|Stringer
|7 p.m.
|9/13
|Lumberton*
|Lumberton
|7 p.m.
|9/20
|Salem*
|Stringer
|7 p.m.
|9/27
|Mt. Olive*
|Mt. Olive
|7 p.m.
|10/4
|Resurrection Catholic*
|Pascagoula
|7 p.m.
|10/10 (Thursday)
|Union
|Stringer
|7 p.m.
|10/18
|Leake Co.*
|Stringer
|7 p.m.
|10/25
|Sebastopol*
|Stringer
|7 p.m.
|11/1
|Sacred Heart*
|Hattiesburg
|7 p.m.
|11/8
|Richton*
|Richton
|7 p.m.
*Denotes region game