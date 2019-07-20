Stringer 2019 Football Schedule

(Source: Raycom Media)
July 19, 2019 at 7:02 PM CDT - Updated July 19 at 7:02 PM
Date Opponent Location Time
8/22 (Thursday) Bay Springs Bay Springs 7 p.m.
8/30 Clarkdale Stringer 7 p.m.
9/6 Enterprise Stringer 7 p.m.
9/13 Lumberton* Lumberton 7 p.m.
9/20 Salem* Stringer 7 p.m.
9/27 Mt. Olive* Mt. Olive 7 p.m.
10/4 Resurrection Catholic* Pascagoula 7 p.m.
10/10 (Thursday) Union Stringer 7 p.m.
10/18 Leake Co.* Stringer 7 p.m.
10/25 Sebastopol* Stringer 7 p.m.
11/1 Sacred Heart* Hattiesburg 7 p.m.
11/8 Richton* Richton 7 p.m.

*Denotes region game