Southern Miss football players report Aug. 1

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ It’s beginning to look a lot like football.
University of Southern Mississippi players officially report on Thursday, Aug.1, which should not be horribly difficult seeing as the majority of the Golden Eagles have spent the summer on campus.
USM’s first practice is set for Friday, Aug. 2.
USM coach Jay Hopson confirmed Friday that junior receiver Quez Watkins indeed has been at USM this summer and is expected to be with team when preseason practice opens.
Watkins, who was one of five Golden Eagles to be selected preseason first-team All-Conference USA, missed spring practice after being suspended because of academic issues.
Hopson said that Watkins “has done what he needed to do” and is on track to regain his eligibility.
