Residents at Collins State Veterans Home remember 50th anniversary of Apollo 11

COLLINS, MS (WDAM) - Residents at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Collins are sharing their memories of NASA’s Apollo 11 mission to the moon in July of 1969.
Among the veterans remembering the 50th anniversary of that mission were John Thibault, a U.S. Air Force veteran who was at Cape Canaveral when Apollo 11 launched and John Lerouge, a veteran of the U.S. Marines, who heard about the moon landing on radio while he was serving in Vietnam.
“There was an outburst when Apollo 11 landed at the Sea of Tranquility, chills went up my back,” said Thibault.
“I was at a fire base in Vietnam on a mountain, I was listening to the AFVN (American Forces Vietnam Network) and was happy to hear it,” said Lerouge.
Another veteran, Larry Bolton, was 17 when he watched the moon mission on television.
His family was one of the few in his neighborhood to have a TV.
“I don’t know how many people in the neighborhood that didn’t have televisions wound up at our house,” Bolton said.
Bolton went on to serve 26 years in the U.S. Army.
Other veterans said Apollo 11 united the country for a brief time and showed the world what the United States could accomplish.
“[Apollo 11] cost a lot to pick up a few rocks, but it was necessary to bring the nation together at the time,” said Edward Ciessau, a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean War.
“I think that it was a turning point for the United States and the world, everybody is still chasing us and if we’ll try to do our best, they’ll always be chasing us,” said Donald Logan, who served in the U.S. Army from 1958-1961.
A professor at the University of Southern Mississippi isn’t sure the United States will ever go back to the moon, although he said he’d like to make the trip.
“I’d love to go visit the moon myself, I think it would be wonderful,” said Christopher Sirola, an associate professor of physics and astronomy in the School of Mathematics and Natural Sciences at USM.
“There’s an enormous cost up front in these missions and therefore, you’re gonna have a hard time making that sell,” Sirola said.
