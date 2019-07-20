Mize hosts 41st annual Mississippi Watermelon Festival

MIZE, MS (WDAM) -The town of Mize hosted an annual event Friday and Saturday which celebrated one of Mississippi’s favorite fruits.
The 41st annual Mississippi Watermelon Festival attracted thousands of visitors and dozens of vendors.
It is a fundraiser for the Mize Volunteer Fire Department.
This year, the department is using money from ticket sales to purchase new turnout gear for the department’s firefighters.
Last year, the department used funds from the event to purchase new radios.
The festival features activities such as a watermelon eating contest and a car show.
