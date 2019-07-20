Lumberton 2019 Football Schedule

(Source: Raycom Media)
July 19, 2019 at 7:06 PM CDT - Updated July 19 at 7:06 PM
Date Opponent Location Time
8/23 North Forrest Eatonville 7 p.m.
8/30 West Marion Foxworth 7 p.m.
9/6 Bay Springs Bay Springs 7 p.m.
9/13 Stringer* Lumberton 7 p.m.
9/20 Leake County* Walnut Grove 7 p.m.
9/27 Sebastopol* Lumberton 7 p.m.
10/4 Sacred Heart* Hattiesburg 7 p.m.
10/11 Salem* Lumberton 7 p.m.
10/18 Richton* Richton 7 p.m.
10/25 Resurrection Catholic* Moss Point 7 p.m.
11/1 Mobile (Ala.) Faith Academy Lumberton 7 p.m.
11/8 Mount Olive* Lumberton 7 p.m.

*Denotes region game