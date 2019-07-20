Lumberton 2019 Football Schedule

|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time
|8/23
|North Forrest
|Eatonville
|7 p.m.
|8/30
|West Marion
|Foxworth
|7 p.m.
|9/6
|Bay Springs
|Bay Springs
|7 p.m.
|9/13
|Stringer*
|Lumberton
|7 p.m.
|9/20
|Leake County*
|Walnut Grove
|7 p.m.
|9/27
|Sebastopol*
|Lumberton
|7 p.m.
|10/4
|Sacred Heart*
|Hattiesburg
|7 p.m.
|10/11
|Salem*
|Lumberton
|7 p.m.
|10/18
|Richton*
|Richton
|7 p.m.
|10/25
|Resurrection Catholic*
|Moss Point
|7 p.m.
|11/1
|Mobile (Ala.) Faith Academy
|Lumberton
|7 p.m.
|11/8
|Mount Olive*
|Lumberton
|7 p.m.
*Denotes region game