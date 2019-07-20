First Alert: Saturday night forecast

PINE BELT(WDAM) - Expect any showers to end before midnight with partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the lower 70s.
For Sunday and Monday looks for mostly cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s.
Tuesday look for a rather rainy day as a cold front moves through the area with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the upper 60s. The chance for rain is 70 percent.
Mostly sunny skies return for Wednesday with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the mid-60s.
Partly cloudy skies return on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
For Friday and Saturday expect a 40 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
