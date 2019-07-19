WCU completes tornado recovery with opening of new Tatum Court

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - William Carey University has wrapped up its recovery from the January 2017 tornado.
Thursday, the university hosted a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony for the new Tatum Court Administrative Building.
It’s the last campus structure to be rebuilt after the storm.
The old Tatum Court and five other buildings were lost in that twister.
Several other buildings were damaged.
“This may be the greatest day in the history of William Carey,” said Tommy King, president of William Carey University. “We have had fires, storms, hurricanes, tornadoes through the years, but this recovery is outstanding.”
The university is building a new, three-story student center on the site of the old Tatum Court.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.